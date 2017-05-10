VIDEO: OCH Regional Medical Center Hosts A Health Fair

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – It’s National Hospital Week and OCH Regional Medical Center is hosting a health fair to celebrate.

It’s to push the importance of health throughout the community.

The fair had informational booths, free screenings, and blood pressure checks.

Health experts and dietitians were also there to answer questions about diabetes and nutrition.

“I think the most important thing is making sure people who care about their health, can come out and have free screenings done year round, so this a start for the summer,” says Wellness Center Director, Eddie Myles.

Myles also says the first twenty people who joined the Wellness Center during the fair, got their initial joined fee waived.