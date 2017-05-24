Video: Okolona Town Marshal Race Certified

OKOLONA, Miss. (WCBI) –The third time is the charm in the Okolona Town Marshal’s election.

Election commissioners and Democratic Party committee members meet again to certify the results of the race.

Last week’s run-off ended with William Randle in the lead; however, when affidavit ballots were voted, the race ended in a tie.

An attempt to resolve the tie ended in confusion Tuesday. Wednesday evening, affidavit ballots were re-examined, and it was found that one voter was no longer registered in the city, leaving William Randle with a one vote win.

“They had actually looked into the boxes a couple of times and announced their winner. Now with this being the 3rd time having done so. Tonight they wanted to conclude the process so they can move their results forward to the Secretary of State’s office.”