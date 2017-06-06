VIDEO: Oktibbeha Co. Economic Development Authority Buys Land For Future Power Substation

OKTIBBEHA CO., Miss. (WCBI) – Less than one week after getting the legal go-ahead on a planned industrial park, the Oktibbeha County Economic Development Authority is buying 5 acres in north Starkville.

This purchase is the future site for an electrical power substation.

4-County will build the $4 million dollar station. OCEDA says this substation will primarily serve the industrial park.

Just last week, Circuit Court Judge Jim Kitchens ruled in favor of the city of Starkville’s decision to rezone the property.

The land in question is a few hundred acres, just north of Highway 82, along Highway 389.

Joe Max Higgins, LINK CEO, says he plans to meet with Starkville aldermen in July to outline a timeline for buying the rest of the land and beginning the infrastructure.