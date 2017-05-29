Video: Oktibbeha County Residents Honor War Dead

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) –In Starkville, the Oktibbeha County courthouse was backdrop for this year’s Memorial Day ceremony.

Veterans, city officials, and citizens gathered to remember those from the county who have given their lives throughout the years for the United States.

Speakers included Mayor Parker Wiseman and retired Mississippi State Dean of Students, Dr. Mike White. They all spoke on the importance of this day and the gratitude that citizens feel about the sacrifices made by service men and women who did not return home.

“We always have great support from the city, the county, and the university in pulling this together, and it’s just rewarding to see how many people come out every year and continue to recognize the sacrifices made by these veterans.”

The ceremony concluded with the raising of the flags, a reading of the names of those from the county whose lives were lost to our nation’s wars, and a flyover.