Video: Oktibbeha County Taking First Steps Toward Hospital Sale

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) -The first steps in the possible sale of Oktibbeha County Hospital are underway.

Supervisors published the first request for proposals (RFP) from people interested in buying OCH on Monday.

Supervisors want to sell the hospital to a group with annual net patient revenues of at least 150 million and a net worth of that same amount.

The RFP also specifies the buyer must commit to making capital investments.

Bidders will have to attach a plan on how they plan to retain hospital workers.

The Deadline for the proposals to be turned in is set for July 1oth.