Video: Ole Miss Falls to No. 8 Kentucky in SEC Opener

OXFORD, Miss. (WCBI/AP) — Malik Monk scored 34 points, Isaiah Briscoe had a triple-double and No. 8 Kentucky bounced back impressively from a loss at Louisville with a 99-76 victory over Mississippi on Thursday night in the SEC opener for both teams.

Briscoe added 19 points, 11 assists and 10 rebounds for the Wildcats (11-2), who led 60-41 at halftime and were never seriously threatened. Edrice Adebayo scored 25 points, primarily on the strength of seven dunks.

Monk finished 11 of 16 from the field, including 5 of 7 from 3-point range, and added six rebounds and three steals. Adebayo was 12 of 19 from the field and blocked three shots.

Sebastian Saiz led the Rebels (9-4) with 23 points and 13 rebounds. DeAndre Burnett scored 19 points and Rasheed Brooks added 15.

Kentucky shot 50 percent from the field and 44 percent from 3-point range.

BIG PICTURE

Kentucky: The Wildcats started 9 of 11 from the field, including three acrobatic dunks by Adebayo, to build a 21-7 lead in the opening five minutes. Kentucky was 24 of 39 from the field, 62 percent, in the first half. … The Wildcats forced 15 turnovers and finished with nine steals; three apiece from De’Aaron Fox and Monk.

Ole Miss: The Rebels got strong performances from Saiz and Burnett, and little else. Ole Miss struggled with the on-ball perimeter pressure from Kentucky’s defense, as point guard Cullen Neal had four turnovers and three fouls in the opening nine minutes. … The schedule does not get easier, with three of the next four games on the road.

UP NEXT

Kentucky hosts Texas A&M on Tuesday as the Wildcats play three of the next four games at home.

Ole Miss visits No. 25 Florida on Tuesday.