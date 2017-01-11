Video: Ole Miss Struggles Shooting in Home Loss to Georgia

(We spoke with Kenny Paul Geno after the game. You can find that interview below)

OXFORD, Miss. (WCBI/AP) – Sophomore Terence Davis scored 12 points and senior Sebastian Saiz added 11, but the Rebels fell to the Georgia Bulldogs 69-47 Wednesday night.

Georgia (11-5, 3-1 Southeastern Conference) led for almost the entire game, scoring nine straight points to take a 17-9 lead midway through the first half.

Ole Miss (10-6, 1-3) had easily its worst offensive game of the season. Before Wednesday’s rough night, the fewest points the Rebels had scored this season was 62 in a loss to Middle Tennessee. Terence Davis led the Rebels with 12 points while Sebastian Saiz added 11.

Georgia jumped out to a 30-18 halftime lead after the Rebels shot just 5 of 30 (16.7 percent) from the field. The Ole Miss offense was hobbled when Deandre Burnett, who is the team’s leading scorer at 19 points per game, sprained his ankle in the first half and didn’t return.

J.J. Frazier scored 17 points while Yante Maten added 15 points and 11 rebounds for Georgia.

The Rebels had a big chance to gain momentum after a nice road win over Auburn on Saturday. The offense looked lost most of the night, especially after Burnett’s injury.

The Rebels travel to face South Carolina on Saturday.

