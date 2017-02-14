VIDEO: One Area Couple Renews Vows Four Decades Later

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI)-Valentines Day is a holiday where people like shower their significant other with love, just to show them a token of their appreciation.

For this year’s Valentines Day, former WCBI reporter R.H. Brown did just that as he and his wife renewed their vows.

RH and his wife, Bettye Brown, celebrated their 41st wedding anniversary on Tuesday.

The ceremony was to reaffirm their love and commitment for one another.

The couple said their love for each other is just as strong today as it was when they first tied the knot four decades ago.

The Brown’s have two sons together.

When asked what’s their secret for being able to stay together for 41 years, the couple said praying with one another and keeping God first is what’s helped their marriage remain strong through the years.

“It’s been very confident knowing that I married the right person,” said R.H. Brown, describing his wife. “She’s a compassionate person. The Bible says they two shall become one flesh. It’s a process, and the longer I’m with her the more we begin to talk and think alike.”

“We are good friends, were husband and wife, we’re lovers, we co-pastor together, everything we do is together,” said Bettye Brown, describing her relationship with her husband.

The Brown’s invited their family and friends to come out and be apart of the ceremony.



The couple said they plan to spend another 41 years with each other as well.