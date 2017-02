COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Columbus police are investigating a Monday night shooting that sent a woman to the hospital.

Just after 7:00P.M. officers responded to a shots-fired call at the Columbus Inn and Suites on Highway 45.

When they got to the scene, they found the window to Room 122 shot out, and a woman in the room with a gunshot wound to her leg.

The unidentified victim was taken to Baptist Golden Triangle where she was treated and released.

Police were questioning a suspect Monday night.