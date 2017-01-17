VIDEO: One Local Police Department Is Set To Have A Consultant Come In For An Evaluation

0 Comments for this article
By:
Submitted:
44f77e5d992f4fc4a97f9267a87588d1-2

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI)-New numbers show that crime,  in some ways, is going up in the city of Columbus.

Mayor Robert Smith and the city council are now bringing in outside help for guidance.

During Tuesday’s city council meeting, the mayor council voted unanimously to bring in the Memphis based-group Turners Enterprises Incorporated.

The group is expected to evaluate and analyze the police department from top to bottom. They’ll conduct interviews, meet with community members, and evaluate the Standard Operating Procedures.

Mayor Smith believes this move will help make the department more effective.

“We think that it’s very incumbent upon the mayor and council, the chief and the police department to reassure he citizens of the city of Columbus that there is hope concerning the crime and we are serious about crime,” said Mayor Smith.

The mayor and council agreed to a six month contract for $19,000 to have Turners Enterprises Incorporated come in.

Mayor Smith tells WCBI he hopes to have the consultant group in to meet with CPD by the end of the week.

Share:

Comment on this Story

Related News

473e72a9ee2f45468c029c279ddd4d34-3
11 mins ago
0 Comments for this article
VIDEO: Non-Permitted Events Can Now Be Held At The Columbus Fairgrounds
Read More»
e90ec0a8a898444f864fff049a30a94f
19 mins ago
0 Comments for this article
Video: Bryant Talks Economy, Education In State Of The State Address
Read More»
cdf4f0e04b4f4d01a1d47de0ce720f8d-1
37 mins ago
0 Comments for this article
Video: Columbus Police Investigating Armed Robbery
Read More»
﻿
More News»