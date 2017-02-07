VIDEO: One North Mississippi City Is Looking To Continue Its Growth

ABERDEEN, Miss. (WCBI)-Leaders in Aberdeen are trying to bring in more business to the area.

Aberdeen mayor Maurice Howard took office nine months ago, and from the very beginning, he’s made a pact to help the town continue its growth.

On Tuesday, the mayor announced to the media that he wants to create an economic development group.

The five member group will be in charge of brain storming and coming up with ideas to help lure more industries into town.

The mayor said he’s looking for people with a business development background.

“This is so very important,” mayor Howard explained. “I’m looking for diversity on the board. I’m looking for all ages and all genders. We’re also looking for the citizens to have a voice also because they may have things and resources that we don’t actually have, so I’m just looking to be diverse in my approach and get some more people to come on the team and get Aberdeen moving forward.”

Anyone interested in being a part of the group can drop off their resume at Aberdeen City Hall.