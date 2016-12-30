VIDEO: An Overflow Of Pain Medications On The Streets

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – All too often, prescription pain medications find their way to the streets.

Law enforcement say they see prescription pills being abused and sold as much as, or more than any other drug.

Lowndes County Narcotics Unit Commander Captain Archie Williams says people take advantage of getting prescriptions from hospitals when they don’t need them.

He says it’s not just the addicts who are responsible.

“You have the dealers who may want to sell these pills as a source of income, therefore, they will also go to the hospital with their complaints of pain, however they can talk the doctor into it, and get a prescription in which they’ll go and take that prescription and sell it on the streets, and make a decent amount of money.”

Williams says selling or buying these drugs can get you a misdemeanor or a felony, depending on the type of drug and the quantity.

