PEARL, Miss. (WCBI) — PRC was too much for Oxford late.

The Chargers two run lead going into the 7th and final inning wasn’t enough as Pearl River Central batted around and topped Oxford in Game 1 of their best of 3 5A State Title series, 8-4.

Oxford will have to win Game 2 on Friday at 1:00pm to force a do or die Game 3.