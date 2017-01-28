Video: Oxford’s Joiner Scores 58 Points, Breaks Hotbed Record In Win

WATCH: Cal State Bakersfield commit Jarkel Joiner led the Oxford Chargers to a win over Brighton (TN) in the 2017 Hotbed Classic, 77-62.  In the process of getting the win, Joiner smashed the single-game scoring record at the tournament, scoring a game high 58 points.  The mark also sets a new career high for the scoring machine from Oxford. For all of Jarkel’s best highlights, check out the video link above.

