Video: Oxford’s Joiner Scores 58 points, Breaks Hotbed Record In Win

WATCH: Cal State Bakersfield commit Jarkel Joiner led the Oxford Chargers to a win over Brighton (TN) in the 2017 Hotbed Classic, 77-62. In the process of getting the win, Joiner smashed the single-game scoring record at the tournament, scoring a game high 58 points. The mark also sets a new career high for the scoring machine from Oxford. For all of Jarkel’s best highlights, check out the video link above.