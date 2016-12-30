VIDEO: Palmer Home Visits Air Base

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI News)- A group of kids were taken on an unforgettable field trip, thanks to the Columbus Air Force Base.

Several airmen and women from the base gave children from the Palmer Home a tour of the facilities, as well as giving them a ride in their simulators.

These simulators gave the kids a little feeling of what it’s like to fly some of the planes that are on the base.

“they get to control it. If they crash, that’s OK. They survive; they can practice trying to air refuel, go upside-down, actually probably even see parts of the town because the graphics are pretty good,” said Commander Dave Bickerstaff.

“Today’s been great. Our kids, this is the first time they’ve done, probably, anything like this, to be able to come out and see the planes and the Airforce base and the pilots. They’re just kind of in awe. They’re really appreciative; you can tell,” said Palmer Home foster parent Justin Walls.

Along with the simulators, the children got to see the actual planes up close, as well as the hangers and the fire station.

