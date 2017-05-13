VIDEO: Park Names Walking Track in Honor of Resident

MABEN, Miss. (WCBI)- Since the construction of Shivers’ Park in Maben, 17 years-ago, one Maben resident has walked the park’s track nearly everyday. 83 year-old Dorothy Holland’s family and friends say Holland loves the park. She can usually be found walking the park’s track at her regular time of 8 am six days a week. On Saturday, several Maben town officials along with most of Dorothy’s family gathered to honor her love of the park. Ms Holland’s family worked along with Maben’s mayor to rename the park’s walking track. This afternoon the Dorothy Holland walking track was unveiled as a surprise Mother’s Day gift from her family and the community. Holland says she spends so much time on the trail walking because she also uses the time to pray for her family and friends.