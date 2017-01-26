Video: A Pending Mississippi Bill Could Help Counties With 9-1-1 Funds

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Many supervisors are having to pull money out of their general funds to put into 9-1-1 to make sure emergency services are available.

A pending Mississippi bill would allow counties to go to the Public Service Commission if they need to go above the $1 dollar fee that currently funds 9-1-1 services.

The current bill means each county has to go to the legislature and get a local and private bill passed to be able to get more of that fee.

“My understanding is that the committee has decided to study that issue, probably for another period of time, but there’s no doubt there is an issue out there with counties and money having to be diverted from other areas, and put into just keeping 9-1-1 service available,” says Mississippi Public Service Commissioner Brandon Presley.