Video: Perkins has Plans for Street Funds

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) –Discretionary money already approved by Starkville aldermen could improve some city streets.

The board recently approved $35,000.00 in discretionary cash for each ward.

Ward 6 Alderman Roy A. Perkins wants to patch and overlay Tabor Street.

That will cost a little more than $31,000.00.

A cross walk at Garrard and Montgomery, along with patching and overlay work on Mohawk Street will also be considered at Tuesday night’s meeting.

Aldermen can spend the discretionary money for a project of their choosing but it has to be approved by the entire board.

Perkins says if the road improvements are approved by aldermen, weather would determine when work would begin.