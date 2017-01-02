VIDEO: Being Physically Fit For The New Year

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI)-The new year is finally here, and as usual, many people have goals and resolutions they’ve set for themselves, including being healthy and in shape.

This is the time of year when many people flood their local gyms, trying to get into the weight room so they can accomplish their goals.

It’s a new year and a new me, that’s the mindset many people, including Tiera Gillespie heading into 2017.

“It’s very important we have a lot of diabetes and heart disease in my family so, I’m just trying to start off his year right,” said Gillespie, who’s a gym member at Anytime Fitness.

And only a few days into the new year, Gillespie is already staying true to her commitment.

“I try to do cardio at least 30 to 45 minutes on the treadmill, then I come do some abs and some upper and Lower body workouts,” she said.

Gillespie said she doesn’t have any certain goals she’s set out to reach, she just simply wants to be the best possible version of herself.

“I just want to be comfortable, more comfortable in my skin and shed a few pounds,” she explained.

Paul Maykowski is a faithful member at Anytime Fitness, and is also committed to hitting the weight room more in 2017.

“I like to keep what I’ve got going,” said Maykowski, who’s a gym member at Anytime Fitness. “I’ve been working out now for three years, I’ve lost 30 pounds approximately about a year and a half ago so I want to maintain that and continue on to improve.”

While he’s working out, he may notice several new members joining him as well.

Raine Langford is the manager and personal trainer at Anytime fitness in Starkville, and said they’ve seen an increase in the number of customers looking to join the gym.

“You always do this time of year everyone is really excited they’re ready to join and meet those new goals,” said Langford.

However, sometimes people will start out the new year trying to meet those goals, but then eventually fall off, which is why Langford recommends having a workout partner.

For those looking to join a gym and become the best versions of themselves for 2017, Langford has this advice.

“One thing to look for is to is, is it a gym that’s going to support you, help you, keep you accountable, are they going to follow up with you if you haven’t been there, are they going to offer training and coaching,” Langford explained.



Mississippi law requires profit health clubs to provide its members with written copies of their membership contracts, and if a member wants to cancel its contract, they can do so within five days of the purchase.