VIDEO: The Playing of Taps

(WCBI News) – Around the Golden Triangle, as well as the nation, Memorial Day ceremonies are being held to commemorate those who paid the ultimate sacrifice for our country.

There is a tradition that has always been a part of these events that is known to both veterans and citizens, the playing of “Taps.”

It’s one of the most well known music scores in our military’s history.

Though some may not know it by name, they know it by sound, and it carries an emotional effect for people on both sides, those who hear it and those who play it.

“It’s a wonderful little piece of music,” said World War II veteran Joseph Mobley

The playing of the song, “Taps,” at military events dates back to 1862, during the Civil War, and over the years of our nation’s history it has been implemented with military funerals and ceremonies like the ones on Memorial Day.

Taps, of course, is not for only Memorial Day.

It’s heard during many other ceremonies for the , Veteran’s Day, The Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.and at funerals for officers killed in the line of duty.

For veterans, the feelings that are felt when hearing the song almost never change.

“Music has alway been a big thing for me, in particular marching music, the Star Spangled Banner, the flag the we fly, and taps of course, which is remembrance for the dead,” said Mobley.

For those that play the bugle, they understand how important it is that the song is played correctly.

“I get nervous. I get real nervous. I just sit there and wait a while and get to warm up like I should, and i just do the best i can and hope it comes off alright,” said bugle player for the Bruce, MS Memorial Day ceremony, Hal Reese Jr.

Though nervous at some times, players are still happy to do their part in these ceremonies, showing the greatest respect for our veterans.

“It’s been a great honor to do it. I know how much it means to a lot of the veterans, here, and how much it means to the community. To know that I’m the one that gets to relay that emotion means a lot to me,” said Boy Scout Troop 14 bugle player, Warren Smith.

With this song, a sense of connection is felt through its words and its sound, that we are a proud nation because of the sacrifices made by men and women in the past and the present.

“…To get to connect with them in a way that I couldn’t connect without taps,” continued Smith. “Just the symbolism, of a good day is done, bedding down for the night, and to carry on to the next day and our duty as Americans to continue onto the next day, it means a lot.”

“It’s unbelievable. Every time I play it, it’s unbelievable,” said Reese Jr. “The words are beautiful too, the words I use. Day is done. Gone the sun, from the lakes, from the hills, from the sky. All is well, safely rest. God is nigh.”

The day is done, and we move onto the next, just as we have done with the song, “Taps,” for over a hundred and fifty years.