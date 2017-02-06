Video: Police Investigating Restaurant Assault

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Starkville Police hope surveillance video will help them track down two restaurant patrons who left without paying and assaulted an employee.

It happened Thursday at “La Terraza” restaurant on Eckford Drive.

Police say two left the restaurant without paying and when an employee followed them to the parking lot, they struck the worker with a vehicle as they left the property. The suspects were driving a white sedan.

Police did not have an update on the employee’s condition.

If you have any information on the incident, call Starkville police or Golden Triangle Crime Stoppers.

