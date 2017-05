TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – Tupelo Police are looking for suspects in the overnight vandalism of a landmark Tupelo restaurant.

Workers at the Dairy Kream on East Main Street arrived Saturday morning to find the signature glass windows of the restaurant smashed. Work crews acted throughout the day to replace the window and keep the restaurant running.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crimestoppers of Northeast Mississippi at 1-800-773-T-I-P-S.