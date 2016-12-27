Video: Police Provide Precautions In Wake Of Several Violent Crimes

TUPELO, MISS. (WCBI) – For about an hour Monday evening, the West Main Wal Mart was shut down, as police gathered evidence in the parking lot.

Two vehicles were hit by gunfire, luckily no one was injured. And less than two weeks ago, a woman told police three juveniles tried to force her out of her car at gunpoint in broad daylight. The three suspects fled, and were arrested a short time later in a nearby neighborhood.

And last Thursday afternoon, shots rang out at this park when an argument erupted during a basketball game. Two people were hit by gunfire. One of the victims is a high school football player, who is reportedly paralyzed. The other was treated and released. Police are still looking for leads in that case.

Despite the recent crimes, police say Tupelo is still a safe city.

“We’ve got an outstanding police force, and just strengthening patrols,” said Deputy Police Chief Allan Gilbert.

The deputy chief isn’t sure what, if anything is contributing to an apparent spike in crime, but he says there are safeguards people should take whenever they are in public, such as, always being aware of your surroundings, and noticing who is nearby. And if a crime occurs, police say it’s best to use caution before posting information on social media.

“People hear a rumor and it goes viral , and a lot of times it hinders the investigation instead of helping it, then we have to sort through a lot of bad information,” Gilbert said.

The public can also help policy by staying away from an area whenever there is an accident or crime scene. It’s always better for police to be able to collect evidence , than having to deal with curious onlookers.

“A lot of times, people are curious and they want to know what’s going on, but the best thing for us, is if you have information, give it to us and then clear the area,” he said.

And remember, if you commit a crime in a public place, like a Wal Mart parking lot, where security cameras are facing just about every angle, there’s a good chance you will be on TV.

Police say if you are in a public area and you hear gunfire, the best course of action is to take cover, and get as close to the ground as possible. And remember, any tips to police can be anonymous through Crime Stoppers. You can call Crime Stoppers at 800 773 TIPS.