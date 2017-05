PONTOTOC, Miss. (WCBI) — Pontotoc will have a new look on the sidelines and in the dugout for the 2017-18 school year.

The school has made multiple hires including new girls basketball coach Kyle Heard and new baseball coach Josh Dowdy.

Both Heard and Dowdy have connections to Pontotoc as Heard has coached under Chris Vandiver and the boys basketball team the past few years while Dowdy is a Pontotoc native.