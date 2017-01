WATCH: The Pontotoc Warriors, Ingomar Falcons, Myrtle Hawks, and East Union Urchins all took part in one of the best basketball tournaments in Mississippi, the Hotbed Classic in New Albany. For the the highlights from early on in the day, check out the video above.

SCORES:

East Union 48, Myrtle 38

Arlington (TN) 96, Ingomar 46

Ashland 69, Lausanne (TN) 64

Olive Branch 60, Pontotoc 54