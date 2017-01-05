Video: Pontotoc’s Carter Signs with East Central CC

PONTOTOC, Miss. (WCBI) — One of the top quarterbacks in the state won’t have to change who he plays for.

Senior Jacob Carter made it official on Thursday as he signed his letter of intent to play football for the Warriors but not of Pontotoc rather East Central Community College.

Carter finished his senior year as our 2016 All-EndZone First Team quarterback, tallying over 2,800 yards passing to go along with 33 passing touchdowns.

He led Pontotoc to the 4A North Half Final for the first time in nearly two decades.