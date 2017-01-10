Video: The Pot Hole Problems Deepen

NOXUBEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI)—When it comes to maintaining roads in the city or county, it can be a year round task.

With the recent cold weather that moved over Northern Mississippi that task becomes a little bit harder.

” Now it’s pot holes in our roads everywhere,”said Winston County President Board of Supervisors Luke Parks.

The recent wintry mix of snow, sleet and freezing rain, packed a pretty big punch to roads for some South Eastern Counties.

Parks says pot holes are problems in cold wet conditions but they can get started in hot dry ones.

” To start off with it was dry weather this summer. They call them dry cracks. It got so dry it made all the roads split open. And Trees from as far as 20 30 feet sucked all the moisture out of the ground,”said Parks.

Making routine repairs on the road can be costly but Noxubee County District 5 Supervisor, Bruce Brooks says weather is a factor when looking at his annual budget.

“We know that their are going to be inclement weather so I usually set aside some money just in case the winter gets bad,”said Brooks.

For Noxubee County pot hole patrol began the start of the work week.

“We came out yesterday and after for sure the roads had dried up and thawed out. A few of the places we had to dig out the spots and then put some material in there until the spring when we can do a more permanent fix,”said Brooks.

Winston County, however, Parks says they can’t begin to think about repairs until the weather gets better.

“We started putting out cold mix yesterday. When you go to putting out that cold mix you can’t just go out their and put it in a whole. It’s gotta be dry. It needs some sunshine on it and now it’s cloudy everyday.”

Both Winston and Noxubee County Work on the beat system so if you are experiencing issues on your road you are asked to contact you district supervisor.