Video: Preparing For A Snow Day

COLUMBUS, Miss.(WCBI)—Well the talk of flurries for Friday’s forecast isn’t just talk any more.

A cold blast of air is bringing the possibility of snow to parts of Mississippi.

For some, here in the south, when we hear snow, the first thought is winter wonderland. but for Others, the first thought is preparation.

“To make sure that we’ve got plenty of food stalked,”said Grocery shopper Charlie Ricks.

John Kemp is the assistant manager for the East Columbus Sunflower Grocery Store and he says they work none stop to supply the the big 3 for the snow panic.

“Making sure we keeping our shelves full making sure we have plenty of bread plenty of milk plenty of water and a lot of times we try and make displays that people will come and buy,”said Kemp.

There are many different items that could be useful in a winter storm but you can’t forget the toilet paper.

“Yeah you can see the correlation to toilet paper because if you run out what else are you going to use. A lot of times you’ll see people ask us for batteries and they will buy even meat some times they will go on to the dollar side and buy flashlights,” said Kemp.

Milk, bread and water aren’t the only things flying off the shelves.

“We have sleds. we have snow shovels we have the de-icer we have snow ball throwers and it’s all 60 percent off. Everybody has been coming in already trying to buy the stuff,”said Manager of Columbus Dirt Cheap Jim Trussell.

A West Alabama dairy farmer tells WCBI They may call in extra out of region loads if they aren’t reaching capacity, though the roads may be slick… Shipping schedules will remain the same.