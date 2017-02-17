VIDEO: Putting A Halt To Illegal Dumping

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI)-People have been throwing trash away in places they’re not supposed to.

WCBI found out about one specific area that needs some cleaning.

Fenders, a hubcap, and a tire are just a few of the many car parts that were illegally dumped under the Luxapalila Bridge.

“We have a lot of illegal dumping,” said Casey Bush, public works director. “People will find something, a little trash and that’s what they do, it accumulates. Somebody will throw their trash and then the next thing you know we’ll have a pile like we have here.”

Bush said he knows how distasteful it can be for people to walk by and see trash piling up.

“I think that’s one of the reasons this got reported was because it was an eyesore,” he said. “We have a lot of bike riders that come through here and when they see stuff like this it is an eyesore, and it doesn’t make our city look good.”

Which is why Bush urges people to report this type of activity whenever they see it.

Within 30 minutes of WCBI reporting this issue to the Public Works Department, crews were out immediately out on the scene cleaning up the site.

“If we find out about it we come in and try to take care of the situation,” Bush explained. “Sometimes we come get it the day of, the same day that you call. Sometimes it gets late in the evening and we’ll get a call but we’ll respond the next day.”

Bush said it’s important to keep the city clean and looking beautiful at all times.

So for those thinking about dumping waste products or car parts under a bridge or side of the road, Bush has this to say:

“Just call me,” he said. “If you have something like this just call me. I’d rather for you to call me and let me come pick it up there instead of you to illegal dump under the bridge.”

If anyone sees any piles of trash or illegal dumping taking place in the city, you’re encouraged to report it the Action Center or the Public Works Department.