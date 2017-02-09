VIDEO: Raising Awareness About Mental Wellness

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI)-Mental health disorders know no age limits.

Now, more light is being shed on the illnesses to help people become aware of symptoms earlier, so they can get treatment.

On Thursday, a song-writer and recording artist stopped by Mississippi University for Women to share with students the struggles she’s gone through while living with, and trying to cope with her own mental illness.

Meg Hutchinson has been a mental health advocate for about 6 years.

It all began when she 19 years old.

Hutchinson was battling depression and suffering from bipolar disorder.

The recording artist said she was too ashamed to open up to her family about her struggles.

It was after a suicide attempt in 2006 when she finally decided to seek help.

Now, Hutchinson is using her testimony to bring mental wellness to light, by making sure people are aware of the symptoms and to let them know there’s help available.

“I feel like if we can get this message out to students before they start suffering from depression then they can understand what the symptoms are rather then once people are already in it that makes it a lot harder for them to recognize it,” said Meg Hutchinson, mental health advocate.

The Red House Records recording artist travels nationwide sharing her story, in an effort to prevent someone from going through some of the same struggles as she did.