VIDEO: Rangers Reading Program

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI)- Dr. Suess helped teach some Tupelo area children about the importance of conservation.

On the second Saturday of the month the Natchez Trace Parkway puts on the Read with a Ranger program. This Saturday, Ranger Kristin Schwarz read the Dr. Seuss classic the Lorax.

“If anyone has seen the movie or read the book it’s all about conservation. And it’s about combining nature’s needs and people needs because people do need things. We need schools. We need hospitals. We need to build our communities. But it’s a way that we can live with environments without harming our environments to the detriment of the animals and plants. So it’s all about introducing kids to the idea of conservation,” says Schwarz.

Suess published the book in 1971 and even though Schwarz believes there has been some improvement in conservation since that time, there are still some things that need improvement.

“The human population is always growing. So it’s something that we always need to keep in mind. It’s not something that’s ever go away so I think it’s always important especially for the new generations to understand why conservation is important,” says Schwarz.

After the reading Schwarz took the group on a hike along half mile trail near the park headquarters pointing out various facts about the natural habitat of the area and how to preserve it.

“To be out in nature. To get fresh air. To walk our trails, to do some fishing to see wildlife in their natural habitat. That’s all something that is incredibly special. And there are of course other places you can go and have fun and do things but when you come here you can really feel the difference and it’s just healthy to be out in nature and to do hiking and to be out in the clean fresh air. It’s something that’s really unique that is in your backyard,” says Schwarz.

Schwarz gave the children a lesson on what not to throw out of your car while driving the Natchez Trace. Styrofoam plates are not biodegradable. She deposited the plate in the proper place at the end of the hike.

All the events at the Natchez Trace Parkway are free and you can pick up a schedule at the park office or by going on line.