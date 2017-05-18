Video: Rebels Preparing For First-Ever NCAA Regional Home Game

OXFORD, Miss. (WCBI) — The SEC champion Ole Miss Rebels softball team prepared for it’s first round matchup against Southern Illinois.

The significance of the opening game is that the the two teams will square off in the Oxford region, the first time a NCAA softball tournament game will be played on the campus of Ole Miss.

“I think it’s awesome, just to bring everything back to Oxford. The SEC championship, just to host a regional,” senior catcher Courtney Syrett said.

“For all of our fans that have been there since the beginning, to see that we’re able to do…I think its amazing for us as a team, and amazing for Oxford and any Ole Miss fan out there.”

In just three seasons with the Rebels, head coach Mike Smith will lead his team fresh off its first-ever SEC championship, to hosting its first-ever tournament game.

“This is why I came here,” Smith said, “I wanted to transform this program into what we’re about the see this weekend, and it’s going to be exciting.

“I think it’s going to be a pretty spectacular event that we’re about to put on. Seeing the bleachers going up all over the place, and now just imagining the fans in there [Friday] night at 8:30, I think it’s going to be a packed house with standing room only.”

First pitch between the Rebels and Southern Illinois is set for 8:30 P.M. on ESPN3.