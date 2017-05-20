Video: Rebels Shutout Arizona State To Advance To Regional Final

OXFORD, Miss. (WCBI) — The legend of Kaitlin Lee and the 2017 Ole Miss Rebels softball team continues to the regional finals.

Lee pitches yet another shutout, defeating Arizona State, 2-0.

The Rebels have posted two shutouts in the NCAA tournament, defeating Southern Illinois 8-0 on Friday.

A pitcher’s duel into the sixth inning, where back-to-back triple from Elantra Cox and Kylan Becker helped the Rebels strike first.

Miranda Strother added an insurance run with an RBI double later in the inning.

The Rebels advance to Sunday’s regional final at 1:30 P.M., and will await the winner of Arizona State and North Carolina.