VIDEO: Recieve Money For Being Energy Efficient

ABERDEEN, Miss. (WCBI)- Food Giant in Aberdeen received a large check for making its store more energy efficient!

They installed brand new coolers that use less energy and have LED motion sensor lights.

The new coolers will save the store over 60 thousand dollars a year.

The Tennessee Valley Authority in connection with the City of Aberdeen Electric presented the check.

TVA supervisors say this is something all homeowners and businesses can be a part of.

“Look for your opportunities, everyone has opportunities. Lighting is a great opportunity, these programs are available, we’re happy to help the customer and that’s what we’re here for is part of TVA’s original charter to help make the life for the members of the valley better, and that’s what we’re here for,” says TVA Supervisor Chad Wilson.

The check was for a grand total of $72,300.