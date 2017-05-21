Video: Red Hot Rebels Punch Ticket To First Ever Super Regional

WATCH: An SEC championship and hosting a NCAA tournament regional was simply not enough for Ole Miss softball.

The Rebels defeated North Carolina, 7-2, Sunday, clinching its first ever appearance in a softball Super Regional.

Kaitlin Lee tossed yet another complete game, going seven innings, giving up only two runs and striking out six. The two runs are the first surrendered by Lee in the NCAA tournament.

The unlikely hero of the regional final was transfer sophomore Brittany Finney, who went 2-4 on Sunday, and both hits couldn’t be any bigger.

Finney tied the ball game with an RBI single in the fourth, and came through with a two-run home run in the top of the sixth to push the Rebels to the win.

Ole Miss will travel to Los Angeles, California for it’s Super Regional matchup against UCLA.