VIDEO: Remembering an Athlete’s Legacy

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – The tragic loss of Kaelin Kersh has left her teammates in shock.

The coach of the Mississippi State University’s Women’s Track and Field team says they share a special bond.

Hard-working, determined, a great person, always smiling, is how Kaelin Kersh is remembered.

Coach Steve Dudley says one step forward, one speed ahead, and one day at a time, is how the tight-knit group will cope with the devastating loss.

“We’ve never seen Kaelin quit. We’re not going to quit.”

From graduation on Friday night, to tragic loss 48 hours later, this community of student athletes is in tears.

“It’s like, just a shock really. You don’t ever expect anyone that close to you to be gone so early either, I mean, I watched her walk across the stage on Friday. I mean, we all got the message to come in and have the meeting and stuff and you just never expect it,” says MSU’s Women’s Track and Field team member, Rhianwedd Price.

Track and field teammate and senior, Haley Reynolds, says Kersh was more than just a teammate, she was like a sister.

“We always spent time together. I’m getting married next May, so she was a bridesmaid in my wedding. Actually , um yeah, and she’s really cool with my family and I’m really cool with her family.”

Women’s Track and Field Coach Steve Dudley and Kersh had a unique bond.

He and Kersh’s dad competed on the track against each other back in college.

Decades later, he had the opportunity to train his former competitor’s daughter.

“They didn’t care where Kaelin went. It didn’t matter what side of the ball she played on, they just wanted her to be happy and get a degree and I appreciate the family having that confidence in myself and in the program.”

Coach Dudley says this was his closest senior class and they’ll get through this together with one heartbeat.

“I think group and family would be the way to say it, because if you singled any of us out by our-self, we’re not very strong. I think we’re much more strong when we’re collective and we’re together and that’s what we’ve been able to.”

On Wednesday, the team will head for the SEC track competition, and like Kersh, who was always determined to reach the finish line on and off the track, her spirit will lead her team to do the same.

“When you step back to the track it’s going to be for her, like you’re going to have to do it for her, and I think in some ways, it’s probably going to make us run twice as hard, twice as fast, because you’ve got a purpose, you’re going to do it for her, in her memory,” says MSU’s Women’s Track and Field team member, Ffion Price.

Coach Dudley says when the funeral arrangements are announced, the team will do whatever they can to make it back for the services.