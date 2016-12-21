Video: A Road Map For Development In Starkville

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – It’s a road map for the future.

The Starkville Board of Aldermen passed the 2016 Starkville Comprehensive Plan in Tuesday night’s meeting.

Each city is required to have one and must update it every ten years, which is the reason for the renewal plan.

It will guide the city as it expands in the future, and will also serve as a base for the development code to be rewritten next year.

“We planned our communities and our neighborhoods around place types, as opposed to just land use so people will have more of a reaction and a little more familiarity with what could possibly take place in the future,” says Community Development Director of Starkville, Buddy Sanders.

The plan will also include civic spaces and new parks.

Projected costs for the projects included in the plan were not discussed in the meeting.