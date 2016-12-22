Video: Robberies Cause Managers To Make Sure Employees Behind The Counter Are Safety Conscious

TUPELO, MISS. (WCBI) – Business is brisk at the Savings Convenience Store on East Main Street.

Clerks are told to never keep large amounts of cash in the register. They make frequent deposits in a drop safe, which employees can’t access. That cash is picked up by an armored car company.

“It’s really more about prevention,” said Chris Mullins, area leader for Savings Oil.



Mullins says keeping small amounts of cash in registers, along with good lighting, security cameras and other measures help deter crime.

But if a robber targets a store, employees are told to cooperate.

“Certainly the last thing we want is something to go bad inside the store, we tell the teams to let the person know what they’re doing, don’t make any sudden movements, comply 100 percent and be as observant as you can possibly be,” Mullins said.

Security cameras are common at most convenience stores, retail establishments and restaurants. Also, since Mississippi has laws allowing people to carry guns in many public places, a would be robber may have a fight on his hands.

Police encourage the public and clerks to avoid confrontation if at all possible. However, if the criminal is intent on causing harm, fighting back may be the only option.

“It would have to be what the clerk’s intuition was, whether they complied and gave the money, if that was what they sensed was the best thing to do or whether , a situation where their gut was telling them even complying was not going to end safely then they may need to take a different approach where they maybe fought with the suspect,” said TPD Capt. Charles McDouglad.

Authorities say a clerk, with an “enhanced” concealed carry permit, may or may not be able to have a weapon behind the counter. That depends on corporate policy, and state law.

Police encourage citizens to never take the law into their own hands. They say it is better to be a reliable and accurate witness, if a crime does occur.