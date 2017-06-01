Video: Robby In Hattiesburg: Bulldogs Ready To Roll Behind Arm Of Cole Gordon

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WCBI) — The Bulldogs will begin their “Road To Omaha” Friday against South Alabama, and a lot of their success will depend on the arm of redshirt sophomore Cole Gordon.

Gordon returns the mound after a stellar performance in the SEC tournament, pitching career bests seven innings and seven strikeouts, while giving up only four hits and one earned run.

WCBI’s coverage of the Hattiesburg Regional continues with head coach Andy Cannizaro and SEC Player of the Year Brent Rooker weighing in on their confidence of Gordon on the mound.