Video: Robby In Hattiesburg – Bulldogs Stay Alive With Sunday Sweep

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WCBI) – The Mississippi State Bulldogs keep their season alive with their back against the wall, Sunday.

The Bulldogs won both games, defeating Illinois-Chicago, 5-4, and South Alabama in the nightcap, 7-3.

In game one, Konnor Pilkington pitched a seven inning gem, striking out nine Flames batters, but gave up four earned runs in the eighth inning. Riley Self closed the door on an Illinois-Chicago comeback, picking up a strike out and a ground-out with the bases loaded and one out in the ninth.

In game two, the long ball helped the Bulldogs power past South Alabama. A two-run shot from Hunter Stovall, and three-run jack by Cody Brown, and a solo home run in the top of the ninth by pinch-hitting Cole Gordon helped aid a solid pitching outing from Denver McQuary and Peyton Plumlee.

