Video: Santa’s Helpers Volunteering At Salvation Army

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Santa’s helpers were at the Salvation Army in Columbus Wednesday morning.

Dozens of volunteers came out to help giveaway donated toys to less fortunate families.

Over one-hundred people came out to pick up gifts for their children.

Volunteer Tony Hibbler says it overwhelms his heart to help out people in need.

“When I first gave a little boy a bag this morning, and he was standing behind his mom, I kind of got teary eyed knowing that he got what he wished for, which was a bicycle, and it actually was the bike that he wanted, so I feel more joy just seeing that little guy happy today.”

Hibbler says without the toy giveaway, a lot of children in the area would go without Christmas gifts.