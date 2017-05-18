VIDEO: Saying Goodbye To Left Field Lounge As Fans Know It

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI)- It’s an end of an era- after 47 years Left Field Lounge as Bulldog fans know it is changing.

Alumni and local fans alike have shared decades of memories in those outfields.

Fans have grown up in these outfields…

And this season is the last time these homemade “spots” will see a game.

The plan is to rebuild the Left field Lounge with outfield ‘spots’ that will be built permanently into place.

“Everybody’s kinda sad about it because we kinda all grew up together out here. You know all of our kids and now grandkids have been out here and played behind these trailers where we could see them,” says Lounger Edith Riley.

Riley and her family have shared decades of memories in her spot- she says it’s all about the tradition and family.

“Just the family and winning big games, and when the fences were lower- people going over the fences, can’t quite do that right now because the fence is so high, and all the big players you know,” says Riley.

Carlos Sistrunk remembers the Lounge when it first began.

“When the lounge first started it was come and go. There was nothing permanent out here, people just drove up for the game then left after the game,” says Sistrunk.

He says the homemade contraptions were made out of necessity instead of creativity.

“With everything else in Mississippi, you make do with what you got, and that’s kinda how it started. People had old trucks, and if you look over there in left field, they’re still there. They’ve been there for 40 years with bleachers on them. This is an old cotton trailer and we just took everything off of it and built this on top of it,” says Sistrunk.

Sistrunk is also sad about the upcoming change.

“I think from foul pole to foul pole, everyone’s disappointed that it’s going away like it is, some people will like it because it’s less trouble for them to get their big rigs in and out. But you know, we’ll adapt and move forward because that ship has sailed, nothing we can really do about it,” says Sistrunk.

Change or not, the Left Field Loungers plan to stick together.

“Everybody takes care of everybody, you never forget something at home, because someone’s already got it for you- you just have to walk around and ask,” says Riley.

This weekend is the last home game during regular season for the Mississippi State Baseball team.

An estimated 30 thousand fans are expected to show up.