VIDEO: The Science Behind Icy Bridges And Why They’re So Dangerous

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI)- Today’s winter weather creates, mainly, icy bridges. Winter weather is wreaking havoc on drivers today and this evening.

State troopers have worked more than 60 accidents today across the state, many weather related.

Sleet, snow, and freezing temperatures make for precarious travel, especially bridges.

Alexis Williams learned that lesson firsthand Friday.

“My tires just stopped and the wheels just took control of me and I came down this bridge right here and I thought I was gonna hit the actual bridge itself and I thought I was gonna flip and die,” says Williams.

We always see the signs “bridges ice before roads”, and Friday that was the case.

Civil engineering professor Dr. Isaac Howard says the answer may not be as complicated as you think.

“Because they’re completely surrounded by air. If you look at a pavement versus a bridge… the pavement, it’s touching the ground and the ground is very insulated, so the ground is actually warm,” says Howard.

Now to show you just how drastic of a temperature change Dr. Howard is talking about, we have this infrared thermometer to take the temperature of both the roadside and the bridge

When we gauged the temperatures there was at least a 6 degree difference.

“There are technologies that people are working on that would make materials more resistant to for example, freezing,” says Howard.

But the technology isn’t in place in the South; where it seems flurries will shutdown almost everything.

Howard says our roads aren’t built for icy conditions, therefore drivers should take it slow behind the wheel.

Speaking from experience, Williams has the same advice.

“Go really slow, like maybe like 40, possibly like 40 or so because it’s really icy and very scary…. Just drive safe ya’ll,” says Williams.

The last time we had to worry about winter weather, Columbus recorded a trace of snow nearly a year ago on January 22, 2016.