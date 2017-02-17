Video: Science Bowl Competition

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Dozens of local high schools students face off in a Science Bowl Competition.

Around 20 teams are participating in the education bowl game.

Students will face off in a fast-paced question and answer set up, focusing on chemistry, physics, math, and other science subjects.

It will decide what team will represent our region in the high school National Finals of the U.S. Department of Energy Office of Science’s National Science Bowl.

The winner of the regional competition will receive a free trip to Washington D.C., to compete in the National Science Bowl.