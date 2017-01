MOBILE, Ala. (WCBI) — Area SEC stars aiming to make it big are on the coast this week.

The 2017 Reese’s Senior Bowl will kickoff on Saturday from Ladd-Peebles Stadium and will give a chance to a number of football stars to build on their success in college.

Mississippi State’s Fred Ross and Justin Senior are both competing this week along with Ole Miss’ Evan Engram. Chad Kelly is attending but is still recovering from knee surgery.