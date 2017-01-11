Video: Sen. McMahan Introduces ‘Blue, Red, And Med Lives Matter’ Legislation

JACKSON, MISS. (WCBI) – A Northeast Mississippi lawmaker introduces a bill that would enhance penalties for anyone who kills a first responder in the line of duty.

Republican Senator Chad McMahan, who represents the Sixth District, introduced legislation known as “Blue, Red and Med Lives Matter.”

That bill would mandate the harshest penalties for those who kill a policeman, fireman or paramedic while doing their jobs.

Senator McMahan says it is important to let first responders know that their interests are being looked out for.

“Ninety nine percent of the people in Mississippi support law enforcement, they understand the men and women working in law enforcement, our firefighters, are everyday people, they are real people, blue collar folks and they’re just trying to make a living and we need to find ways to support them and to help them,” Sen. McMahan said.

The bill was introduced and now it will go through the process. Lawmakers are set to meet through April.