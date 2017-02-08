Video: Sharp Shooting Combo Guard Vows To Bring Championship Back to Calhoun City

CALHOUN CITY, Miss. (WCBI) — Ladavius Draine is a top fifteen student in his class at Calhoun City High School. He’s also a straight A student. Now the Southern Miss basketball commit will plan to major in Business following his high school career.

That’s what opposing teams have to get used to when Calhoun City’s Ladavius Draine pulls up for a jumper. The combo guard is averaging 33 points and 12 rebounds per game this season. The senior is looking to make the most of his last few weeks as a Calhoun City Wildcat.

“Just playing basketball with all of the special talent we’ve had over the years and my team now, and going to Jackson every year I’ve played in high school,” said student athlete Ladavius Draine.

Draine looks to get his team back to Jackson for a fourth straight year and bring a state championship trophy back to Calhoun City for the first time since 1988. Ladavius feels confident this team can do it.

“We’ve just got to put it all together. We can’t have a bad quarter. We just got to play four quarters together and as a team. I’m very confident in us. All we got to do is play like we are capable of and we’ll play down there,” Draine said.

The smooth righty has done it all for the Wildcats this season leading them to a sixteen-and-nine record so far. Teammate A’tarius Moore and head coach Daren Coffey say the senior continues to lead on and off the court.

“He’s not selfish. He’s going to pass you the ball. You want him to take the shots most of the time, but sometimes he is to unselfish with it. We want to shoot the ball most of the time, but you know he isn’t no selfish player. He’s a great leader,” said teammate A’tarius Moore.

“I’ve coached a lot of good kids, but I’m going to tell you he’s right there in the top two. He’s just a really good kid to be around. He works hard in the classroom. Works hard outside the classroom, outside of the court. Very responsible. He’s just a really good kid to coach and be around,” said head coach Daren Coffey.

There’s also a secret behind Draine’s stat-book stuffing performances. Opposing teams better watch out if Ladavius gets his Peanut M&M’s and Powerade because if he does, it could be game over.

“Just something that I started as a freshmen. My mother gave me that one game, and I had scored like 30 to 35 points, and I just kept doing it after that,” Draine said.

Calhoun city will be on the road Friday at Houston for the season finale before they host district play next week.