VIDEO: Shooter Safety Seminar

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI)- This past week Columbine high school celebrated its 18th anniversary commemorating all 13 students who lost their lives after two teens went on a shooting spree.

This morning, Columbus Police Department, along with Mayor Smith, and members of the Kappa Alpha Psi fraternity held an armed training workshop at Columbus High School.

They gave students tips on what to do in an active shooter situation.

Officers from CPD held an instructional in the auditorium of Columbus High School to give students tips and instructions on how to respond to an active shooter situation.

This was joined by alumni members of the Kappa Alpha Psi fraternity and mayor Robert Smith.

In a time where campus shootings are becoming more and more apparent in the United States, it’s best to make sure that students are ready to act if the time comes.

The three types of responses taught at the workshop are run, hide, or fight.

Each of these responses were taught with detail, and communication was also taught so that everyone can know what to do and be safer for it.

Some of the students who may not have known what to do are now better off thanks to the outreach of officials who care for the safety of their students.