Video: Skull Discovery has Calhoun County Sheriff Still Searching for Clues

CALHOUN COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) –The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Department is still searching for the remains that belong to a skull found Thursday.

Sheriff Greg Pollan says deputies, volunteers, & cadaver dogs searched the woods Friday.

He says around 11:00 AM Thursday, someone came across a skull that had been dug up by a dog.

The skull was sent to Pearl for further investigation, but Pollan says he has no leads yet in who it may belong to.

He hopes to find more evidence as crews continue to search the wooded areas.

“We’re working with other agencies, other sheriff’s office, police departments around the area, trying to determine if anyone is missing or has been missing that may fit the description or the general information that we have at this time, which is very limited.”

Pollan plans on having crews out all day Saturday until further evidence is found.